WATCH | Parents shut down school over ‘hazardous’ conditions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Parents at a Gauteng primary school have for the past two weeks barred their children from going to school, citing unsafe and deteriorating infrastructure that includes collapsing ceilings, broken doors, windows and poor sanitation.

They say the situation at Dulcie September Primary School in Rabie Ridge, Midrand,has been worsening since January and that they have now reached a breaking point.

The straw that broke the camel’s back came when part of a roof was blown off while children were present last Saturday during an event, nearly causing injuries.

A roof blew off a classroom at Dulcie September Primary school at the weekend. PHOTO:ANTONIO MUCHAVE (Antonio Muchave)

Parents decided to shut down the school, which is entirely made of mobile classrooms with 2 500 schoolchildren missing classes for weeks.

They are adamant pupils will only return once the Gauteng department of education delivers on its promise to provide proper mobile classrooms and adequate sanitation facilities.

However, frustration is mounting as there is still no clear timeline for when schooling will resume.

While authorities have indicated that new classrooms could be ready within three to four weeks, parents said similar promises have previously been made without being fulfilled.

Calvin Bantham, a parent of a grade 4 pupil, said the school’s infrastructure poses a direct threat to children’s safety.

“Since January, we have been raising concerns about the state of the school, but nothing has been done. The contractor who moved the mobile classrooms did not assemble them properly. Roofs are collapsing and floors are falling apart. It’s a danger zone,” he said.

Bantham said sanitation is another major concern, with learners forced to use unhygienic mobile toilets. “No parent wants to keep their child out of school, but we cannot send them into a place where they could get hurt or fall ill.”

He said parents will not reopen the school until the department delivers on its commitments.

Departmental spokesperson Onwabile Lubhelwana confirmed that plans are underway to replace the temporary structures with permanent brick-and-mortar facilities.

He said as part of preparations, the contractor has already moved the existing mobile units from the footprint designated for new structures.

“However, it was discovered that some of the mobiles were structurally unsound and required replacement,” Lubhelwana said.

Calvin Bantham, parent of a Grade 4 pupil, inspects a classroom at the school in Rabie Ridge, Ekurhuleni. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (Antonio Muchave)

According to Lubhelwana, the department is finalising procurement of suitable replacement mobile classrooms while construction continues.

“Although we committed to delivering seven mobile classrooms and six toilets within seven days, the process was delayed due to budget depletion. Procurement is now being finalised, and installation will follow immediately thereafter,” he said.

To parents, however, the ongoing delays are frustrating. “The school is falling apart. We’ve had meetings with officials since the beginning of the year, but nothing has changed,” said Sandra Kous, a grandmother of a grade 1 learner. “Our children are sitting at home with nothing to do,” she said.

Kous added that parents had taken matters into their own hands by cleaning the school premises themselves. “We’ve been cutting grass and cleaning classrooms and toilets just to make it safe temporarily. But this is not our responsibility. The department must act,” she said.

Nosakhe Magujulwa, whose child is doing grade 5, said her daughter is getting schoolwork via WhatsApp.

That, however, is not enough as children still need proper teaching and support to keep up with their studies, she said.

“At least with my daughter, the teacher is sending school work activities [through Whatsapp], and that is at least keeping her busy. But it’s not enough as the teacher still needs to explain and engage with the children,” said Magujulwa.

DA Gauteng shadow MEC for education Sergio Isa Dos Santos said the school was meant to be replaced by a permanent structure under a R84m capital project for the 2025/2026 financial year.

“More than R30-million has already been allocated, yet nothing has happened. The project is still at design stage,” he said.

He said there are no proper sewage connections, yet some learners are using the facilities. “There are also exposed live wires on school grounds, posing a serious risk of electrocution,” he said.

He called on the department of education to urgently deploy structural engineers and health inspectors to assess the site.

The department said they can’t share with Sowetan how much has been allocated to build a new school and, in the meantime, bringing mobile classes.