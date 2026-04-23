25 years in prison for killing bread delivery driver in Mbombela

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Daluxolo Mmeli Mazibuko was sentenced by the Mbombela high court on Thursday.

The Mbombela high court has sentenced Daluxolo Mmeli Mazibuko, 20, to an effective 25 years’ imprisonment after the murder and robbery of a delivery driver in Badplaas.

On December 7 2024, the victim, Jabulani Dlangamandla, and his colleagues were delivering bread to a tuck shop, said Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

“As Dlangamandla prepared to depart in the delivery truck, the team was accosted by Mazibuko, who was carrying a firearm, and two unidentified accomplices,” said Nyuswa. The assailants then demanded valuables.

“During the confrontation, one of the attackers opened fire, striking Dlangamandla in the neck,” said Nyuswa. “While his colleagues managed to escape the scene unharmed, Dlangamandla succumbed to his injuries.”

The suspects attempted to flee on foot, but community members pursued and apprehended Mazibuko.

“He was found in possession of the deceased’s cellphone and was handed over to the police,” Nyuswa added.

Mazibuko entered into a Section 105A plea and sentence agreement with the state.

He pleaded guilty to charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

According to Nyuswa, senior state advocate Mkhuseli Ntaba argued strongly for a severe penalty, citing the alarming prevalence of violent crime in SA and that the victim was killed while providing an essential service to the community.

“The court accepted the plea agreement, handing down 25 years for murder and 10 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances,” stated Nyuswa. The court ordered the sentences to run concurrently, resulting in an effective 25-year term.

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