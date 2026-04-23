‘A huge weight lifted’: Mthatha woman finds relief after life-changing breast reduction

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Dr Viwe Nogaga and his team performing free breast reduction surgery for patients at Nelson Mandela Academy Hospital in Mthatha.

For the first time in years, Thenjiwe Madondo woke up without back or neck pain. The 47-year-old from Mthatha had endured years of discomfort due to extremely large breasts, wearing a size 50J bra and eventually giving up on buying clothes altogether.

Her life changed when she was selected as one of the beneficiaries of a free breast reduction campaign run by the Dr Viwe Nogaga Foundation. After waiting five years, she said she could hardly believe the opportunity had finally come.

But moments before the procedure last Friday, fear crept in.

“As I was wheeled into the theatre, I had mixed feelings. I was excited but also scared. I kept asking myself, ‘What if I don’t make it?’ But I prayed and went through with it,” she said.

Madondo is one of about 250 patients on the foundation’s breast reduction “marathon”, an outreach programme where volunteer doctors and nurses perform multiple surgeries for women who cannot afford private care. In South Africa, the procedure can cost between R80,000 and R150,000, placing it out of reach for many.

She recalls that her breasts began developing at the age of 11, bringing years of stigma and pain.

“I was called all sorts of names. It took away my confidence. I had constant back and neck pain, and I stopped buying clothes because nothing would fit me,” she said.

In 2020, she joined a Facebook support group seeking advice, as she had no medical aid. A year later, she was placed on a waiting list at Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital.

“When I got the call that I qualified, I couldn’t believe it,” she said. The surgery was successful, and she was discharged a few days later. “I feel like a huge weight has been removed. I keep looking at myself in the mirror,” she said with a smile.

Patients suffer from back and neck pain, skin rashes, low self-esteem and psychological distress. This condition is poorly understood, yet many women are struggling. — Plastic surgeon Dr Viwe Nogaga

Plastic surgeon Dr Viwe Nogaga, who launched the marathon in 2022, said the initiative was born out of seeing the severe impact of large breasts on women’s health and wellbeing.

“Patients suffer from back and neck pain, skin rashes, low self-esteem and psychological distress. This condition is poorly understood, yet many women are struggling,” he said.

Nogaga pointed to systemic challenges, including a shortage of specialists in the public sector and limited medical aid coverage for the procedure. He currently has a backlog of more than 250 patients.

“During the campaign, we can operate on more than 20 patients, compared to just two during normal theatre time. Many of these patients have been waiting since 2021,” he said, adding that all patients are treated as equally urgent due to similar symptoms.

CEO of Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital, Dr Bulelwa Mzileni, confirmed that limited theatre time is a major constraint.

“There is a high demand, particularly from Mthatha and surrounding areas. Even patients from East London come here because there is no plastic surgeon available there,” she said.

She added that patients must meet certain criteria, including a BMI of 35, and are enrolled in weight-loss programmes to improve recovery outcomes following the three-hour surgery.

For Nogaga, the reward lies in seeing patients regain their confidence and quality of life.

“They are happiest after the operation. Many become more active and productive. You can imagine what it feels like to have up to 10kg removed from your chest,” he said.

For Madondo, that relief is already a reality.