Fired Madibeng mayor Maimane serves ANC with lawyer’s letter

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Fired Madibeng mayor Douglas Maimane demanded to know the reasons for his dismissal.

Recently recalled Madibeng mayor Douglas Maimane has served the ANC with a lawyer’s letter demanding reasons for his removal.

During a briefing on Thursday at Luthuli House, in Johannesburg, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula confirmed the party had received a letter from Maimane.

Mbalula said the ANC stood by its decision to recall Maimane and was not obliged to give reasons. He said ANC deployments were political and the party had the right to recall its representatives without explanation. “When you are recalled, you are not told the reasons. Your deployment is political.”

Mbalula compared the move to how ministers are removed from office, saying they do not bring lawyers when they are fired.

“It is the prerogative of the president to hire and fire. It is the prerogative of the ANC to deploy and recall. So we have recalled our mayor in Madibeng, full stop,” he said.

The furore follows Maimane being removed from office after a recording was unearthed in which he allegedly discusses payment of R200K for two councillors to campaign against the ANC.

Mbabula said the party would soon appoint a new mayor, after internal processes were complete. “We are not going to explain the reasons. Very soon, after we brief officials, we will appoint a new mayor.”

The ANC has been taking action in several municipalities where it says there are challenges, including removing and replacing leaders.

Mbalula said the party was also preparing for elections and would only carry out recalls where necessary.

TimesLIVE