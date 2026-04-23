Ghana urges action after xenophobic attacks in KZN

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ghana’s minister of foreign affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says his government is engaging with South African authorities to address recent violent protests.

Recent anti-immigrant protests led by groups including the March and March Movement turned violent in Durban. Viral videos circulating on social media show locals assaulting individuals they accused of being illegal immigrants.

Police have warned against lawlessness, saying only mandated law enforcement officials have the legal authority to stop or detain undocumented individuals.

Ablakwa said he held a telephonic conversation with international relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola to express grave concern over the safety of Ghanaians.

“I called him regarding the trending videos showing Ghanaians coming under extremely disturbing xenophobic attacks in South Africa,” Ablakwa said.

According to Ablakwa, Lamola assured him a full-scale investigation would be conducted. The government was scheduled to hold a briefing with African ambassadors to address the escalating situation.

“The South African foreign minister expressed his empathy with the victims and promised a thorough investigation into the depressing incidents.”

Ablakwa said he has remained in constant contact with Ghana’s high commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quarshie, to co-ordinate a diplomatic response.

The minister said: “The administration of President John Mahama remains uncompromising regarding the welfare and safety of Ghanaians at home and abroad. We are determined to guarantee the protection of all citizens.”

He said one of the men seen being assaulted in the viral video has been located and is safe.

“I am glad colleagues in our diplomatic mission have located the main victim in the viral video and are offering consular assistance. He is doing very well.

“No Ghanaian life has been lost. We urge calm and confidence in our collective capacity to protect Ghanaians.”

Ablakwa urged for continued unity across the continent.

“May these regrettable incidents never quench our Pan-African love and solidarity. The overwhelming majority of Africans are united by an unbreakable bond; we shall not be divided by hatred.”

TimesLIVE