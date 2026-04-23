Joburg City Power suspends manager accused of extortion

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Two City Power managers are being investigated over alleged misconduct and allegations of extortion involving current and former contractors.

The city of Johannesburg’s City Power entity has announced the precautionary suspension of a supply chain manager in the wake of allegations of extortion involving current and former contractors.

Thabang Mashishi will face internal and external investigations.

“This step is necessary to safeguard the investigative process and to ensure that all matters relating to Mashishi, employed as Manager RFQ in the Supply Chain Management (SCM), are dealt with fairly and without interference,” City Power said.

Marvin Baepi, who is general manager of research and development, remains on suspension following a separate case previously reported against him involving similar allegations. He is under investigation by the City of Johannesburg’s Group Forensic and Investigation Services.

“The latest serious allegations will be incorporated into the existing investigative and disciplinary processes relating to Baepi’s case,” City Power said.

The entity said these steps are part of a broader and ongoing programme to address wrongdoing, enforce accountability and restore public confidence in the institution.

This programme started a year ago “when suspected collusion and price-fixing between some managers and contractors were uncovered”, City Power said.

“Many remain suspended, with some fired, while ties were cut with certain contractors implicated.”

Acting CEO Charles Tlouane said the organisation will act against any form of corruption or unethical conduct.

“We are strengthening our internal systems and acting on all matters brought to our attention by whistleblowers.

“We will continue to work with relevant investigative authorities and our internal structures to ensure that all matters are properly investigated and concluded,” he said.

Anyone with information relating to misconduct may contact the entity via its whistleblowing channels: Fraud hotline: 0800-002-587 and email: whistle@joburg.org.za

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