Late Zambian president Edgar Lungu’s body vanishes after SAPS swoop

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After allegedly being taken by the police from the Two Mountains Burial Services on Wednesday, the body of late former Zambian president Edgar Chagwa Lungu has gone “missing”.

Lungu’s remains had been caught in legal limbo, with his family seeking to block repatriation to Zambia after the government secured a high court order earlier this year authorising a state funeral and burial in Lusaka.

That order allowed repatriation if two family members and Lungu’s doctor accompanied the coffin. The family has since appealed.

Until Wednesday, the body was held at a Pretoria mortuary. Then the family was told police had removed it — allegedly in violation of the court order.

“We managed to get an urgent court order at 10pm on Wednesday night directing the South African Police Service (SAPS) to bring the body back to Two Mountains or any other private mortuary in Pretoria,” said attorney Eddie Mashele.

In a draft order, Pretoria high court judge Rochelle Francis-Subbiah directed SAPS, the national police commissioner, the minister of police and the Zambian government to return Lungu’s remains to Two Mountains Burial Services “or any mortuary nominated by the family”.

She further ordered the respondents to give reasons they should not be held in contempt of court. The order stands until May 21 or a date on which they must explain why it should not be made final.

‘Somewhere in Pretoria’

By Thursday morning, Mashele said efforts to locate the body had failed.

“We’ve been told it is somewhere in Pretoria and that it is going to be taken to an army base,” he said. “We are desperate to find out what SAPS are doing. Who gave them permission to remove the mortal remains without a court order?,” Mashele said.

“This is unlawful, and they have been instructed to return it immediately. Can you imagine the state of the family? A wife who doesn’t know where her husband’s body is? It’s a terrible situation.”

Lungu died on June 5 last year, aged 68, after receiving medical treatment in South Africa. His family has insisted on a private burial in South Africa, saying he feared persecution and did not want current Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema involved.

The Zambian government maintains that, as a former head of state, Lungu should receive a state funeral and be buried alongside his predecessors at Embassy Park.

Somewhere in Zambia

On Thursday, the BBC reported that the Zambian government had taken possession of the body against the family’s wishes. It quoted attorney general Mulilo Kabesha, who said that although the family was appealing, the transfer followed their “inability to proceed with their case” at the appeals court.

SAPS has been approached for comment and a response will be added when received.