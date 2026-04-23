South Africa

Nine officers arrested after ‘extortion scheme’ at Johannesburg warehouse

The officers found a box of a hair dye and one of the officers indicated that it had expired and threatened the complainant with arrest unless he paid money

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A law enforcement officer threatened the complainant with arrest unless he paid money. (www.canva.com)

Nine law enforcement officers are expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Friday to face corruption, extortion and trespassing charges.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Hawks received a complaint that three men had arrived at a warehouse in Crown Mines followed by six law enforcement members who indicated they wanted to search the warehouse.

“The officers found a box of a hair dye and one of the officers indicated that it had expired and threatened the complainant with arrest unless he paid money,” the Hawks said in a statement.

The complainant reported the case to the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation. Upon arrival at the crime scene, all nine suspects were arrested.

Gauteng Hawks head Maj-Gen Ebrahim Kadwa applauded the Hawks team for a job well done. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the police officers conducted a search in an area outside their jurisdiction. It was also discovered that four of these officers conducted a search while they were off duty.

“Gauteng Serious Corruption will root out corruption and ensure that law enforcement officers are not found wanting,” Kadwa said.

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