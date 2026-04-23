Nine-year-old chess sensation secures R105k funding for global competition

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Nine-year-old chess sensation Atlehang Malemane has raised more than R105,000 through a BackaBuddy crowdfunding campaign, securing her seat at the upcoming Commonwealth Chess Championships 2026 to be held in Sri Lanka.

The campaign initiated earlier this month by her mother, Mpho Malemane, surpassed its initial target of R102,240. The funds were critical to securing Atlehang’s spot before the registration deadline for the tournament, which is scheduled to take place from May 16 to 26.

The crowdfunding success covers essential costs, including:

International flights and visas;

Accommodation and meals;

Tournament entry and FIDE fees;

Chess SA administration and official uniforms;

Related travel expenses.

“We are absolutely grateful to our fellow South Africans who helped us raise the funds for Atlehang to go to Sri Lanka just before the closing date,” Mpho told TimesLIVE. “She is now going to be part of Team South Africa. Thank you for making her dream a reality.”

With funding secured, Mpho explained the focus has shifted to preparations and training ahead of the international competition. “Atlehang is focused and engaging with her coach, in addition to her practice at home,” Mpho said. “She is reading her chess books and says she is ready to give Sri Lanka all the chess she has ever learned.”

The upcoming trip will be a mother-daughter journey. Mpho confirmed that passports are ready, and Chess SA is assisting with visa applications.

The crowdfunding campaign, which started slowly, eventually gained massive momentum. Contributions poured in from the public, ranging from R50 to a significant R20,000.

Atlehang’s journey began at the age of three, sparked by her father playing chess with her during her toddler years. Her interest deepened once she was exposed to the game at school.

“What started as curiosity quickly turned into passion, as she showed a natural ability to think critically and strategically,” Mpho said.

The grade 4 pupil holds a Junior Master title and South African national colours. While she excels at the chessboard, she is also an academic high achiever who is active in various extracurricular activities.

Her rise has been defined by consistency. Since joining the national circuit in 2024, she has maintained a top-five ranking every year.

Atlehang has also been selected for the FIDE World Cadets Chess Championship 2026, to be held in Batumi, Georgia, in June.

To make this second dream a reality, the young prodigy needs to raise an additional R105,061 by the end of April.

TimesLIVE