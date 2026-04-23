One dead, 10 injured in KuGompo City taxi crash

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A taxi overturned between Abbotsford and Nahoon on Thursday.

A passenger was killed and 10 others were injured when a taxi crashed in KuGompo City on Thursday.

The accident happened between Abbotsford and Nahoon.

“A minibus taxi, a Toyota Siyaya carrying 11 occupants, lost control, struck a pole and overturned,” provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.

“One person was declared dead at the scene.

“The 10 injured passengers, including the driver, were transported to Frere Hospital.

“One lane remains closed as emergency services continue with recovery operations.”

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