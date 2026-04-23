South Africa

Sinkhole stops train services between Centurion and Irene

Recovery may take about five weeks, depending on weather conditions, says Metrorail

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Rainy weather may delay repairs on a sinkhole beneath the railway line between Centurion and Irene. File image. (Matthew Hirsch)

Train services between Centurion and Irene stations have been temporarily suspended with immediate effect due to safety concerns, Metrorail Gauteng said on Thursday.

The announcement follows the emergence, on April 20, of a sinkhole that is increasingly affecting both railway lines.

“Preliminary inspections have confirmed further ground movement, including the expansion of the sinkhole and sagging of the railway lines,” Metrorail said.

“Current projections suggest recovery may take around five weeks, depending on weather conditions, which remain unfavourable due to ongoing heavy rainfall.”

There is no replacement bus service available to cover the affected section.

Metrorail said a refund process has been introduced for eligible monthly and weekly ticket holders, available at all ticket sales stations.

Partial services will run on these sections:

• Pretoria – Centurion

• Kempton Park – Irene

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