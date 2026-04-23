WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was murdered more than 11 years ago during an apparent robbery in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.
TimesLIVE
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was murdered more than 11 years ago during an apparent robbery in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.
TimesLIVE
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