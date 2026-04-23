Wounded Mthatha policewoman calls for help as gunmen kill colleague after two-hour wait

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Police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder after gunmen opened fire in an ambush in Mthatha on Wednesday.

A wounded policewoman called for help after gunmen who had parked a distance from the scene for two hours shot dead her detective colleague outside her Mthatha home on Wednesday afternoon.

According to preliminary investigations, the suspects had parked their vehicle two hours before the ambush in Mthatha on Wednesday.

The attack, which happened at New Brighton in Ngangelizwe at 4.20pm on Wednesday, left the policewoman in critical condition.

The motive for the killing is unknown.

“A case of murder and attempted murder has been opened following a shooting incident involving two police officers from the Madeira Detective Unit in Mthatha,” police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said on Thursday morning.

“A male police officer and a female police officer were shot while seated in a white Isuzu bakkie outside the residence of the female officer.”

The two officers were returning home from duty.

“According to preliminary investigations, a white Volkswagen Polo was seen parked a short distance from the scene about two hours before the attack,” Gantana said.

We are devastated by the loss of a dedicated police officer and the critical injury of another who showed extraordinary bravery — Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata

“Two men exited the Polo, approached the Isuzu, and fired multiple shots at both officers.”

The suspects then allegedly fled in the Polo towards the R61 highway in the direction of Port St Johns.

“The deceased police officer sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body and head and died at the scene,” Gantana said. “The injured police officer, who managed to call for help despite her injuries, was rushed to hospital by a responding officer and remains in critical condition.

“Crime scene experts recovered several 9mm cartridge cases at the scene.”

The slain officer’s identity will be released after next of kin are informed.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata expressed sadness at the death and injury of the two officers.

“We are devastated by the loss of a dedicated police officer and the critical injury of another who showed extraordinary bravery,” Ncata said. “I call on anyone with information to come forward so we can bring these cowards to justice.”

Police appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about a white Polo seen in the area around the time of the shooting to contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or provide information via the MySAPS App. All information will be treated confidentially.

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