Young graduates share their journeys on international ICT day

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Soweto born-and-bred Dineo Morei graduated from the University of the Witwatersrand with a bachelor of commerce in information systems.

As the world marks Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) Day, the spotlight turns to young graduates who are stepping into the ever-changing IT arena.

Soweto born-and-bred Dineo Morei, who graduated cum laude from the University of the Witwatersrand with a bachelor of commerce in information systems, says that from a young age she was naturally inclined towards problem-solving.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Morei said technology had not been her first career choice, as she was more interested in engineering and fascinated with the idea of fixing things.

“I eventually chose information technology because I understood that the world was becoming increasingly digital, even though I was not yet passionate about it,” said Morei, describing herself as a “curiosity cat” with a tendency towards problem-solving.

“Once my family understood my interest in tech and the reasons behind it, their support made it much easier for me to fully commit to this journey, especially my parents, who were always supportive of the path I chose.”

Now that she has graduated, Morei is already looking ahead, yet took time to encourage uncertain, younger people. “My advice would be to give yourself the space to explore. You do not need to have everything figured out immediately, because the process of growth is often where you discover what you truly enjoy.”

Global career strategist Lithalethu Nomtshatsho said the ICT industry became significantly more pronounced in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. “This period accelerated digital transformation across industries, positioning technology as a core driver of business operations rather than a supporting function. Since then, ICT has continued to expand rapidly, driven by developments in data analytics, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and automation.”

While the market remained open to ICT graduates, she said there was a clear distinction between qualified candidates and job-ready candidates.

She explained that a qualification alone was no longer sufficient in the ICT field. It typically needed to be supported by industry-recognised certifications and practical experience.

“Employers increasingly prioritise candidates who can demonstrate applied skills and problem-solving ability.

“In addition, companies often favour individuals who have exposure to specific systems and technologies relevant to their industry, as this reduces ‘onboarding’ time and enables quicker contribution in the workplace,” she said.

Mpilonhle Ndlovu graduated from the Mangosuthu University of Technology with a diploma in information technology, specialising in communication networks. (supplied)

Mpilonhle Ndlovu, of Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal, who graduated from the Mangosuthu University of Technology with a diploma in information technology, specialising in communication networks, said growing up in a rural area with limited internet access left a desire to pursue a qualification related to technology in order to help disadvantaged communities in her area.

While she felt prepared for the industry, she noted a gap between theory and practical skills. “We are taught theory, but the industry expects practical experience from day one,” she said.

Ndlovu said she was excited about what the future held for her and was ready to share her skills with young people coming from disadvantaged communities like hers.

TimesLIVE