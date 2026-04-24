From classrooms to hustle: How SA kids are learning to create their own opportunities

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The KOA Academy has launched an entrepreneurship challenge to help pupils aged nine to 16 prepare, not just for exams, but for the real world.

For many young people in South Africa, having a good idea is not enough. Without the right skills and guidance, those ideas often go nowhere, and that is where KOA academy steps in.

Over the years, it has focused on building practical skills that many young people only learn much later in life.

“We have many talented young people in South Africa, but there are few opportunities for them to help develop practical skills early enough,” said academy co-founder Lauren Anderson. “By the time they enter the job market, they are expected to be confident, adaptable and able to solve problems, but they haven’t always had the chance to practise that.”

Starting on May 13, the entrepreneurship challenge programme will offer a free five-week virtual entrepreneurship challenge which:

Teaches pupils how to turn ideas into real businesses

Gives pupils step-by-step guidance on building a business, starting from identifying a problem in their community to creating a solution and turning it into a working idea.

Has a strong focus on entrepreneurship, and “how to be your own boss”, and

offers real-world training for the workspace.

The challenge also provides weekly mentorship and live coaching, where experienced mentors help them improve their ideas and guide them through the process.

“We are trying to help educate young people to realise that they don’t have to wait for opportunities but they can create them,” Anderson said.

For pupils such as 16-year-old Nia Kinuthi, the academy taught her confidence and problem-solving skills in the real world.

She started a business called Nani Knits, producing handmade crochet products. “I learned so much through the academy. It improved my pitching skills and I gained confidence to present my ideas to investors.”

Some pupils have learned to spot an opportunity and run with it.

Emily Wilson started a biscuit business at just 10 years old.

She would sell biscuits to her family and friends but when that didn’t work out, she went as far as selling them at the beach.

“Living in Ballito gave me enough access to think outside the box,“ she said. “I recall approaching an old man who had a coffee truck and asked to be his supplier. The business was so successful, I knew that I had gained a negotiation skill that would put me in rooms with big people.”

Anderson emphasised that success was not only about starting businesses but gaining a skill during the process.

South Africa’s youth unemployment rate is one of the biggest challenges facing the country. Many young people, even with post-matric qualifications, are falling into poverty.

A recent TimesLIVE report quoted minister of higher education Buti Manamela as saying South Africa’s education system was failing to connect young people to real opportunities.

He highlighted the country’s high unemployment rate, particularly among young South Africans.

“I want to begin with a number, which is a very unsettling number: 3.4-million young South Africans are not in employment, education or training,” he said. “That’s not a statistic from a report, but is the lived reality of many young people in our country.”

To highlight the importance of education, the foundation affirms the need for partnerships to grow and support the programme.

“Businesses, entrepreneurs, investors and corporate sponsors can help by providing funding for mentorship, judging and prizes, and real-world exposure for pupils,” Anderson said.

“We would love to see more young people creating businesses and jobs. But even if they don’t, these skills will help them wherever they go.”

Registration is open until May 10.

Visit: KOA Academy

TimesLIVE