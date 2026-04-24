Home affairs fires seven more officials over misconduct

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Seven department of home affairs officials have been dismissed over misconduct.

The department of home affairs has fired seven more officials for misconduct as it fights corruption and wrongdoing.

This brings to 63 the number of officials dismissed since June 2024.

The department said the latest dismissals were part of efforts to deal with corruption, maladministration and unethical behaviour.

Some of the cases were linked to recent findings from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which painted a disturbing picture of corruption at the department.

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber said the department is taking a firm stance against corruption and will continue to act decisively.

“Our zero-tolerance approach does not rely on words, but it is demonstrated in ongoing concrete action to rebuild the rule of law in a department that is fundamental to the functioning of our society,” Schreiber said.

Schreiber said the department was working closely with the SIU and other law enforcement agencies to investigate and act against wrongdoing.

Since July 2024, the department has opened 95 misconduct cases involving various irregularities, of which 75 cases have already been finalised.

Schreiber said the dismissals show the department’s commitment to fixing long-standing problems.

“Our message remains unambiguous. We will continue to act against anyone found guilty of corruption, fraud or misconduct,” he said.

The department said restoring trust and improving systems is a priority.

Schreiber added that the department will continue taking firm action as investigations continue, while also supporting honest employees who are helping to rebuild the institution.

TimesLIVE