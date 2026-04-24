Houghton Golf Club says Louis Seeco was not a member

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Houghton Golf Club has clarified that Louis Seeco, the golfer who displayed a Palestinian flag on his vehicle, is not a member of the club, and therefore no membership has been revoked.

The incident on April 17 saw Seeco express his outrage after being told his display violated a policy prohibiting political and religious symbols on the property.

Addressing the controversy, the golf club clarified Seeco was a visitor to the club as a guest of a member and has never been a member of Houghton Golf Club. “Accordingly, no member was banned, membership suspended or revoked,” the golf club said.

The incident has sparked outrage from the public and political parties such as the ANC and the EFF, who have demanded a formal apology.

While the club acknowledged the differing views over its policies, it maintained its management acted in accordance with long-standing regulations.

The club said it recognises that individuals may hold differing viewpoints and opinions and respects all individuals’ rights to hold and express such views.

“Houghton Golf Club accepts Seeco felt his views were not respected.

“It was certainly not the club’s intention to dismiss or diminish these, and the matter was addressed solely in the context of applying club policy consistently and with consideration for all who access the club.”

The club asserted the rule applies to all visitors and members to ensure no-one feels excluded, confronted or offended.

“Houghton Golf Club is proudly diverse and inclusive and seeks to maintain a neutral and welcoming environment for all. Overt displays of symbols, banners or materials of a political, religious, or cultural nature are not permitted on club property as such displays can provoke reaction and detract from the calm and neutral setting the club strives to uphold.

“This approach is applied uniformly and without reference to any particular group or viewpoint.”

The club said it “does not align itself with, or take positions on, political, religious or cultural matters and remains focused on sport, fellowship and mutual respect.”

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