Matter of time before police nab fourth suspect in mass family killing, says KZN premier

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

KZN premier Thami Ntuli who, together with forestry, fisheries and environment deputy minister Narend Singh visited relatives and friends of the Monswamy family in Newark on Friday.

After tracking down and arresting three suspects in the alleged kidnapping, robbery and murder of seven members of a KwaDukuza family, police are hot on the heels of a fourth suspect.

That’s according to KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli who, together with forestry, fisheries and environment deputy minister Narend Singh visited relatives and friends of the Monswamy family, whose bodies were found dumped in a field 200km from their home on Wednesday.

Allen Monswamy, 52, his wife Sandy, 57, their children Kraidon, 26, and Shamaria, 20, and relatives Gonasagren Padayachee, 51, Mooniamma Padayachee, 78, and Mariamma Appanah, 83, are believed to have known at least one of three men who broke into the family home on Tuesday.

The men allegedly terrorised the family and raped one of the women before tying them up and loading them into Monswamy’s bakkie.

They were driven to Melmoth where, after collecting their personal identification numbers and banking details, the woman was allegedly sexually assaulted a second time. Then the suspects allegedly fatally shot three victims and stabbed the others to death.

The suspect known to the family allegedly worked for Monswamy in his construction business.

After a helper reported for work on Wednesday morning and found the house had been broken into and the family was missing, neighbours alerted police who managed to track down three suspects within 24 hours.

“Incidents of this nature shouldn’t happen in our province. It’s unfortunate, inhumane and senseless. There is no way you can justify such an incident still happening in our province.

“There is a fourth person and he must know he is a wanted man. It is just a matter of time before he is caught,” Ntuli said.

He said the provincial government shared the family’s pain and was there to offer support, including with the funeral which has been provisionally scheduled on Sunday.

Ntuli said the use of technology helped lead to the arrest of the suspects and it was comforting to know this was the key to the future of solving crime and apprehending criminals.

He said he had no words about the suspects, but suffice it to say they were “cruel” because of the allegation of raping one of the family members, which showed a deep hatred.

The three suspects were due to appear in the KwaDukuzua magistrate’s court on Friday, however their appearance was rescheduled to next week.

Family spokesperson Vimalessan Pillay said they were waiting to find out the motive for the mass killing. (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Family spokesperson Vimalessan Pillay said after receiving the distressing news from a relative, he immediately drove to the house.

“The family moved from Darnall after the death of Allen’s father and stayed on this family plot in Newark. He has two sisters who live in Richards Bay — twins — and they are devastated.”

Pillay said they were battling to come to terms with the deaths.

“It’s a nightmare. It’s an ordeal. We are thankful for the speedy and accurate follow-up resulting in the apprehension of the suspects. But we need more conclusive evidence — we need to know the why and what, we know how — to accept and get closure over this incident.”

He said Allen ran a successful engineering construction business which created jobs for a number of people in the community.

Singh commended police, saying it was not very often one heard of arrests being made within hours of a crime being committed, particularly a crime like this.

“This is a classic example of people working together under the proper leadership for a common purpose.”

Singh said he was at a function also attended by the president and told him about the tragedy.

“He expressed condolences. While we can’t save lives today, we can offer some level of comfort to the family and we will ensure the send-off will be dignified.”

Chairperson of the community policing forum Vusi Mawela said this was a tragedy not only for the family but for the whole Newark community.

“We have had crime in the area — housebreaking, murders and robbery — but this is the worst. Information came through on the community [WhatsApp] group about the incident and immediately we all worked together. We were all in shock.”

Richards Bay councillor Ray Govender said Monswamy’s two sisters who lived in Brackenham had recently spent time with the family, including their mom, at the weekend.

“They shared precious moments with their loved ones, moments filled with joy, laughter and togetherness. It is truly heartbreaking that such a time of happiness has been followed by such a devastating loss. No words can fully capture the pain and sorrow they were experiencing.”

TimesLIVE