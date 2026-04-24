Men shot in head ‘did not die immediately’, court hears

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Siphelele Ntisana faces charges of murder and attempted murder in the Gqeberha high court.

The two victims shot in the head during a shooting spree inside their shack did not die immediately.

Western Cape department of health forensic pathologist Dr Tristan Sam told the Gqeberha high court on Friday that a postmortem showed that they succumbed to their injuries a short while later.

Sam was testifying for the state against Siphelele Ntisana, who faces two counts of murder and three of attempted murder, among other charges.

Ntisana and another suspect allegedly opened fire inside a shack during a robbery in Mkwenkhwe Street, KwaDwesi Extension, in the early hours of December 22 2024. There were five occupants inside the shack at the time. Siyabulela Plaatjies, 36, and Bulelani Peter, 28, were killed.

The second suspect, according to investigating officer Sgt Nigel Wright, was gunned down in Motherwell in January 2025 by an unknown assailant in a suspected gang-related incident.

Siphelele Ntisana, 27, in the high court. (Eugene Coetzee)

Sam, who worked at the New Brighton mortuary at the time, had performed the autopsy on the two victims. He said there was slight swelling to their brains, which showed that they had continued to live for some time before eventually succumbing to their injuries.

Sam said the bullet had pierced Plaatjies’ skull and damaged the soft tissue inside his head, spinal cord, tongue and parts of his respiratory organs, including his trachea and lungs.

Plaatjies, he said, had suffered bleeding on the brain: “One projectile [bullet] was retrieved from his body,” Sam said.

He said the shooter must have been standing at a distance when they shot Plaatjies on the right side of his head. This was evident by the lack of gun powder residue. A fragment of the bullet was found embedded in his lower jaw.

State advocate Dail Andrews said witnesses had testified that there was no struggle during the shooting incident.

Sam said Peter, meanwhile, was shot twice — first in the wrist and then in the top right-hand side of his head. The bullet exited through his left cheek. It appeared as if both deceased were initially seated during the shooting.

Sam said the bullet fractured Peter’s skull, causing internal bleeding and blood clots. He said there was blood in his mouth, nose and some of his respiratory organs

Andrews said evidence had been led that the accused forced their way into the shack and opened fire.

Sam said the bullet fractured Peter’s skull, causing internal bleeding and blood clots. He said there was blood in his mouth, nose and some of his respiratory organs.

“Both lungs were congested with blood,” he said.

Asked if the shot to the wrist signified that he had tried to shield himself, Sam said this was possible.

Sam said there was alcohol present in both victims’ blood.

Andrews also said evidence had been led that the deceased were smoking cigarettes, marijuana and mandrax at the time. Sam, however, said he could not comment on the alleged drug use, though it was possible.

During the same attack, Aphiwe George, Xola Kuse, and Mandla Matshaya managed to survive, but were severely injured and now struggle to perform simple, everyday tasks.

Ntisana also faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. He pleaded not guilty.

The trial continues.

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