Mozambique wall tender: SIU welcomes court order to pay back the money

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The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed the Special Tribunal’s ruling that has set aside the R85m tender awarded to ISF Shula Joint Venture for the construction of a concrete barrier wall along the border between KwaZulu‑Natal and Mozambique.

The wall was commissioned by the KZN department of transport in response to community concerns about rampant cross-border crime, particularly the smuggling and trafficking of stolen and hijacked vehicles into Mozambique.

“Instead of delivering on this urgent public safety measure, the joint venture submitted fraudulent documents, failed to meet mandatory requirements, and left the project incomplete despite receiving R84m,” said SIU spokesperson Selby Makgotho.

He said the tribunal confirmed the SIU’s investigation findings that exposed:

only 5.29km of the planned 8km wall was erected, forcing the department to tender at an additional cost of R62m for another company to complete the wall;

a fraudulent B-BBEE certificate was used to secure the tender;

an expired letter of good standing; and

non-compliance with financial capacity requirements.

“The tribunal’s ruling underscores the constitutional imperative that government procurement must be fair, transparent, competitive and cost‑effective,“ Makgotho said.

“The SIU will pursue recovery of the monies paid, ensuring public funds are restored to the state.”

As part of the order, ISF Shula Joint Venture has been directed to repay all profits it derived from the contract to the SIU.

“An independent expert will be appointed by ISF Shula Joint Venture to determine the amount of these profits. The SIU will review the findings and if there is a dispute, the matter will be referred back to the tribunal for determination,” said Makgotho.

TimesLIVE