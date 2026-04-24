Parents warned after video shows cars driving on pavement near Joburg school

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Cars drive on a pavement outside Roosevelt High School in Johannesburg during morning drop-off, sparking safety concerns.

Parents have been urged to exercise caution and respect road rules after a viral video showed vehicles driving on a pavement outside Roosevelt High School in Roosevelt Park, Johannesburg, during busy morning drop-off times.

The footage, which has been widely shared online, shows motorists driving on the pavements or sidewalk while pupils walk.

The incident has sparked reactions from the school community, private security, and authorities, with calls for stricter enforcement in school zones.

The Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) said it is aware of the video and has already stepped up its presence in the area. JMPD spokesperson Supt Xolani Fihla said officers have begun regular patrols during peak school hours.

“We can confirm that the JMPD Regional Office has already begun deploying officers regularly to the area to monitor traffic flow during peak school hours and to discourage this unlawful and dangerous behaviour,” said Fihla.

He warned that driving on pavements is not only dangerous but also illegal. “Driving or parking a vehicle on a sidewalk or pavement is a serious offence under the National Road Traffic Act. Pavements are designated solely for pedestrian use.”

If you are one of these drivers ... shame one you — Social media post

Offenders could face fines or even arrest, depending on the severity of the situation, Fihla added.

“Depending on the circumstances and the degree of endangerment to pedestrians, fines typically range from R500 to R1,500. In cases where the driving is considered ‘reckless or negligent’ (posing immediate danger to lives), motorists may face arrest and criminal prosecution.”

According to Fihla, the JPMD has also received complaints from the school principal regarding congestion and unsafe driving during drop-off and pick-up times.

“Roosevelt Park is one of several areas where impatient motorists occasionally prioritise convenience over children’s safety,” he said, adding that the issue is treated with urgency because of the risk to pedestrians.

Enforcement operations, including school-zone patrols and fines for illegal parking or obstruction, are already in place, alongside educational outreach programmes with schools.

‘Staggering arrogance’

The controversy has also drawn a strong reaction from private security and community members.

Suburban Control Centre, which shared the video on April 20, said a new camera had been installed outside the school to monitor the situation and identify offenders.

“If you are one of these drivers ... shame one you,” the post read. “New camera installed today to ensure we can post your registration online going forward.”

The post described the behaviour in strongly worded terms, saying it showed “staggering arrogance” and a “complete absence of basic reasoning skills or brains”.

“It’s honestly impressive — truly Olympic-level mental gymnastics — to believe that your personal convenience somehow outweighs the safety of actual school children,” it said.

It added that drivers were mounting pavements “as if it’s their private shortcut, blissfully ignoring the very visible learners walking right there”.

While the post reflected anger within parts of the community, the school has also highlighted efforts to respond constructively.

Roosevelt High thanked a parent from the Johannesburg flying squad for assisting with traffic control and helping escalate concerns to authorities.

The school also acknowledged private security for sharing footage online to raise awareness and said the situation reflected “community partnership” between parents, school leadership and stakeholders working together to protect learners.

The JMPD has urged motorists to take responsibility during school drop-off times.

“The safety of our children is a collective responsibility,” said Fihla. “We urge parents and motorists to arrive a few minutes earlier to avoid the ‘rush’ that can lead to poor decisions.

“Never use pavements as driving lanes or parking areas. This forces children into the street and into the path of oncoming traffic.”

Authorities say monitoring and enforcement in the area will continue as concerns around school-zone safety grow.

TimesLIVE