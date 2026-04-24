South Africa

Tshwane switches on lights to improve community safety

#SwitchOn Tshwane programme gains momentum

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Ntwanano Mtileni

Frans Boshielo,MMC for utility services in Tshwane, conceded that the complete upgrade of the facility could take years to complete.
Frans Boshielo, MMC for utility services in Tshwane. (Thapelo Morebudi)

Tshwane MMC for utility services Frans Boshielo, with Ward 95 councillor Willy Kgopa, officially switched on 35 new streetlights along Sikhululekile/lsiponono Street in Stinkwater, Hammanskraal, on Thursday.

Boshielo said the installation of these streetlights will be vital in helping to curb crime and improve safety for pedestrians and motorists, especially after dark.

“The City of Tshwane remains committed to ensuring that all communities have access to safe, reliable and well-maintained infrastructure” Boshielo said.

To date, the city has installed 526 streetlights and 19 high-mast lights across Tshwane as part of the rollout of the programme.

The #SwitchOn Tshwane programme is a high-impact initiative focused on restoring and installing public lighting infrastructure across communities, which is part of the city’s broader efforts to improve visibility in public spaces, enhance community safety and restore dignity through reliable and functional infrastructure.

Boshielo urged residents to work with the city to protect public infrastructure and to report acts of vandalism or theft.

TimesLIVE.

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