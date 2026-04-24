South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Julius Mkhwanazi and Kagiso Lerutla’s bail application continues

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Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and city manager Kagiso Lerutla‘s bail application continues in the Boksburg magistrate’s court on Friday.

The two were arrested at the weekend and charged with fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice relating to a 2019 incident in which they allegedly misled a court of law.

Allegations are that in 2019, Lerutla was arrested for speeding, released on R1,000 bail and expected to appear in court the next week.

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