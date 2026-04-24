South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

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TimesLIVE

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria high court on Friday.

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was murdered more than 11 years ago during an apparent robbery in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.

TimesLIVE

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