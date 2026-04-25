Protesters to march on Joburg, Union Buildings ‘to clean up foreigners’

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Hundreds of anti-immigrant members from March and March, Operation Dudula and Amabhinca Nation forced shops to close in the Durban CBD this week

After a tumultuous week of anti-immigrant protests in the Durban CBD, the organisers say they will march on the Union Buildings and Sunnyside in Pretoria, and in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tensions heightened in the past two weeks when anti-immigrant members of March and March, Operation Dudula and Amabhinca Nation made citizens’ arrests and accosted foreign shop owners and traders as part of their “clean-up” campaigns. Hundreds of shops shut amid fears of looting and violence.

A video of a man being slammed against a pole and beaten up emerged on social media on Tuesday, with speculation he was a Ghanaian who couldn’t show documentation to protesters. Another video shows protesters interrogating a man who said he was from Ghana, telling him to “go back home to fix his country”.

This prompted Ghanaian foreign affairs minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa to contact international relations minister Ronald Lamola and summon South Africa’s envoy in Ghana where he “underscored Ghana’s support for the anti-apartheid struggle” and “emphasised that the unprovoked harassment and attacks on law-abiding individuals” is contrary to the principles of African solidarity.

Dirco spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said the department is unaware of the incident but said no matter how valid arguments around immigrants are, violence is not warranted. He said the department has urged law enforcement to monitor the situation.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, founder of March and March. File photo. (MFUNDO MKHIZE)

But Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, founder of March and March, denied the attacked man was a Ghanian.

“Based on our information. he was from KwaMashu and was caught stealing from those involved in the march. Some people decided to teach him a lesson,” she said.

“No-one is talking about how one of our members was attacked by foreign nationals who targeted us during Monday’s clean-up campaign in the city. It serves an agenda to have a poster boy for xenophobic attacks when this is not what our campaign is about.”

Theresa Naude, who lives at Durban’s South Beach, confirmed she was punched in the face, pushed to the floor and kicked by two men who she “knows are foreigners”.

“I told police who they are when I gave a statement,” Naude told the Sunday Times. “I have been part of this organisation since it started and I believe in cleaning up my city because it has become a place in which we can no longer be safe or proud. It is run down by foreigners who have made it filthy and conduct all sorts of criminal activity.”

We are taking back control of our cities and it is our right to root out those who are here illegally. We have been calling for the municipality, government and the police to enforce the laws — Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, founder of March and March

Police were not able to confirm the nationality of the man in the video and said a case of assault was opened in connection with Naude’s incident.

Ngobese-Zuma said it is the city’s and the government’s dereliction of duty that has led to the activism against immigrants.

“We sit on forums to try to effect change. We have raised the issue of the criminal elements and the illegality of the foreigners.”

She said police on the take turn a blind eye.

“We are taking back control of our cities and it is our right to root out those who are here illegally. We have been calling for the municipality, government and the police to enforce the laws.”

StatsSA says the country is home to more than 3-million foreigners, 63.6% of whom come from Sadc countries.

Ngobese-Zuma said her organisation is not xenophobic but wants:

border security reforms;

citizen’s employment protection policies; and

for health care, education and social benefits to be available to South Africans without funds being depleted by undocumented migrants.

Hundreds of anti-immigration members brought the Durban CBD to a standstill this week as they marched through the city prompting shops to close down amid fears of looting and violence (SUPPLIED)

She said this is why March and March was taking their campaign to the Union Buildings, Hillbrow and Sunnyside.

The chair of the Southern African Refugee Organisations Forum, Jean Butoki, said South Africa has failed to provide proper help and encampments for refugees and asylum seekers.

Butoki said it is clear the anti-immigrant sentiment has a political agenda to shift focus away from the government’s lack of service delivery and instead use the emotive issue of immigrants to drive a unifying narrative.

Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry CEO Palesa Philli said it is deeply concerned about South Africa’s illegal immigration crisis, which affects the national economy.

“Illegal immigrants are not obeying the law. Bylaws are being breached, illegal foreign nationals are trading 24 hours without heeding health and safety regulations,” she said.

“These business are not paying taxes and local businesses and communities are adversely affected.”