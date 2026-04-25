TV star Siyabonga Shibe robbed after women fans ‘spike his drink’

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Actor Siyabonga Shibe has opened a theft case after a night out in Bryanston allegedly turned into a drink-spiking ordeal.

A night out with a friends turned into an ordeal for prominent actor Siyabonga Shibe after their drinks were allegedly spiked at a restaurant in Bryanston, Joburg.

Three women, believed to be in their mid-30s, reportedly approached Shibe and his friend at their table, asking to take pictures before requesting to join them.

Shibe, 48, best known for his roles in Uzalo, Scandal! and Rockville, told the Sunday Times the women had initially been seated at a different table but made their way over after noticing them.

“When we got there they were sitting at a different table, and one of them came to greet us and asked for a picture,” he said. “We spoke and socialised as normal.”

They were drinking beer, and I think they bought it themselves. I was taking pictures with them and ... when going to the bathroom, I left my drinks and bag with them — Siyabonga Shibe, actor

He confirmed that the incident led to him opening a theft case with the police after the women allegedly stole their phones and a laptop valued at about R37,000.

“They were drinking beer, and I think they bought it themselves. I was taking pictures with them and ... when going to the bathroom, I left my drinks and bag with them. I carry a man-bag, and I put all my belongings in it.”

Shibe said there was a strong possibility their drinks had been spiked, as both he and his friend later fell asleep in their car.

He recalled that the women were dressed in bright clothing, with one wearing a distinctive floral dress.

“We didn’t have a deep conversation with them to a point where we established their names or the type of work they do,” he said.

During the Easter period, the SAPS raised concerns over drink-spiking incidents at nightlife hotspots. In a statement shared on its social media platforms, the police warned that criminal syndicates were increasingly using young women to target men at taverns, nightclubs, concerts and other leisure venues.

According to police, the syndicates operate in organised groups, with women sent into venues to identify potential victims while accomplices monitor movements nearby. Once a target is selected, the woman approaches and may suggest leaving together for another venue, home, hotel or guesthouse — during which time the victim’s drink is allegedly spiked.

These things do happen because of the nature of our society. I hear about these things all the time — it happens. But it would be really good for them to get caught, as things seem to point to a syndicate — Siyabonga Shibe

Police spokesperson Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed a case of theft had been opened. “A case of theft was opened on April 20. No arrest has been made and the investigation is ongoing,” she said.

Reflecting on the incident, Shibe admitted they should not have left their drinks unattended while taking pictures.

“We should have taken all our things with us, which is very rare because we are used to places where we trust the people around us. But nowadays it seems that’s the way things must be done, because you can’t trust anyone.”

He warned others to be cautious about the people they interact with in social spaces.

“Now I can’t just socialise with people and enjoy a laugh after a hard day’s work. You have to be vigilant about who is next to you and why, and that type of thing is not part of the principle of ubuntu.”

Shibe said he decided to open a criminal case to prevent his stolen devices from potentially being used in further crimes.

“These things do happen because of the nature of our society. I hear about these things all the time — it happens. But it would be really good for them to get caught, as things seem to point to a syndicate.”

Shibe has built a prolific career spanning more than 25 years in the television and film industry, appearing in a range of popular drama series.