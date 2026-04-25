Two dead, another critical in suspected gang violence

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Critics question the presence of the SANDF in the Cape flats, while gang violence continues

Two men died and a third is fighting for his life in hospital after a shooting in Freedom Park, Ottery, on Saturday morning in what police believe may be a gang-related attack.

Lansdowne police responded to the shooting at the corner of Mompane Street and Milkwood Street, where three males were found with gunshot wounds.

Two men, both aged 31, were declared dead at the scene, while a 38-year-old man was taken to a medical facility with multiple gunshot wounds.

“Two counts of murder and an attempted murder case have been registered for investigation. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation and the motive is believed to be gang-related,” said police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk.

The latest incident comes despite ongoing efforts to stabilise gang-related violence on the Cape Flats with the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) on April 1.

Two weeks after the deployment critics questioned their presence in the light of ongoing killings.

At the time DA MP Nicholas Gotsell said: “It is becoming increasingly clear that this deployment began without a credible operational plan, without measurable goals and without the full mobilisation of resources promised to parliament and communities.

“On April 7, nine people were shot in Mitchell’s Plain. Four people died, while three children aged six, 13 and 14 were injured in a brazen attack at the Hazeldene taxi rank, while another young male was killed in Merrydale. These shootings occurred despite the presence of soldiers in the area and underscore the reality that the deployment is not intelligence driven and is not covering large parts of ganglands simultaneously.

“The statistics for the past week confirm the scale of the crisis. Between March 30 and April 5, the Cape Flats recorded 36 murders and 47 attempted murders. These are not just statistics. These are 36 families who now have to bury loved ones.”

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