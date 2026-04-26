Diko urges Malatsi to withdraw draft AI policy amid credibility concerns

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Minister of communication and digital technologies Solly Malatsi during an interview with Business Day.

The chairperson of parliament’s portfolio committee on communications and digital technologies, Khusela Diko, has called on communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi to withdraw the draft national artificial intelligence (AI) policy after controversy about its integrity.

In a post on X, Diko did not hold back in urging Malatsi to withdraw it.

“Dear minister, with the integrity of the draft AI policy seriously called into question, here’s an alternative to counterproductive grandstanding. Withdraw it immediately so you don’t face further embarrassment and lose more credibility.

“Subject it to the rigorous review (without using ChatGPT this time) demanded of a national policy on the most transformative technology of the 21st century. Re-release for public comment once you have a product you can take full ownership of. Stop looking for a scapegoat (or should we say a scape-bot?),” said Diko.

Malatsi responded to the controversy by announcing an internal probe.

“I have asked the director-general to investigate and take action against anyone found to be responsible for any wrongdoing,” he said.

The minister’s comments came in response to a media report by News24 highlighting alleged issues in the draft policy, which was published on April 10.

According to the publication, the draft policy, which seems to have been compiled using AI, cited academic journal articles that were “fictitious”.

Earlier this month, minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the cabinet had approved the draft policy for public comment.

She said the policy aims to strengthen the government’s ability to regulate and adopt AI responsibly while promoting innovation, job creation and access to skills.

According to the draft, its central vision is “AI for inclusive economic growth, job creation, cost reduction and a developing Africa”.

The framework adopts a “Futures Triangle” approach balancing:

the push of the present — keeping pace with global technological change;

the pull of the future — driving economic transformation and equity; and

the weight of the past — addressing inequality and the digital divide.

The draft outlines several strategic pillars, including:

digital infrastructure: investment in supercomputing, connectivity and data systems;

capacity building: integrating AI education in schools and universities;

inclusive growth: supporting local startups and research; and

public sector efficiency: using AI tools such as predictive analytics and chatbots.

It also proposes stronger oversight mechanisms, including an AI ethics board, a regulatory authority and an ombud to handle complaints.

Additional measures include aligning regulation with the Protection of Personal Information Act, introducing algorithmic audits to limit bias and establishing an AI insurance fund to address liability issues.

The draft emphasises a human-centred approach rooted in African values.

It proposes that AI development should reflect the philosophy of Ubuntu while also prioritising language inclusion through tools such as real-time translation of South Africa’s official languages.

Despite these ambitions, the policy has now come under scrutiny with calls for it to be withdrawn and reworked before further public engagement.

The draft policy remains open for public comment until June 10.

TimesLIVE