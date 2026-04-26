Man forced to transfer R900k in ‘express kidnapping’ ordeal

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A man from Limpopo was kidnapped with his girlfriend from a guesthouse and forced to transfer R900,000 to his abductors. Stock image

Police in Limpopo are investigating a case of kidnapping and extortion after a man was allegedly abducted and forced to transfer more than R900,000 to unknown suspects.

According to SAPS spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba, the incident took place on April 17 at about 7am in Letebejane village.

“According to information received, the complainant was at a guesthouse in Letebejane with his girlfriend when they were approached by three unknown male suspects armed with firearms.”

Mashaba said the suspects allegedly pointed firearms at the couple and forced the complainant into his Ford Ranger.

“The suspects reportedly covered their faces and drove with the complainant to an unknown location [in] Pretoria where he was instructed to open his banking app and make several transactions,” he said.

Days later, on April 23, the suspects allegedly took the man to a shopping mall near Hammanskraal to continue withdrawing money.

“He was allegedly threatened and warned not to alert the police, with the suspects claiming his girlfriend was being held hostage and would be killed if he sought help,” said Mashaba.

The victim ultimately transferred more than R900,000 under duress.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the complainant’s Ford Ranger has since been traced beyond South Africa’s borders.

“Tracking information suggests the vehicle is currently believed to be in Harare, Zimbabwe,” Mashaba said.

Police have opened a case of kidnapping and extortion, with investigations ongoing.

The incident bears the hallmarks of “express kidnapping”, which is a form of abduction where victims are held for a short period and forced to hand over money quickly.

Unlike traditional kidnappings, which often involve prolonged captivity and ransom negotiations, express kidnappings are typically fast-moving and focused on immediate financial gain.

Victims are usually targeted based on perceived access to funds, including bank accounts or mobile banking apps.

Common tactics include:

forcing victims to withdraw money from ATMs;

abducting individuals through ride-hailing or taxi scams;

targeting people at social venues such as bars or nightclubs; and

hijacking vehicles and coercing victims to transfer funds before release.

Police have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity as investigations continue.

TimesLIVE