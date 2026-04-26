Traffic cop arrested for corruption after accepting ‘R600 and cold drink’ in Polokwane

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A Limpopo traffic officer has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe. Picture:

A 35-year-old Limpopo traffic officer has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of R600 and six 2l bottles of cold drink from a truck driver.

According to SAPS spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba, the officer, who is attached to the provincial traffic police, was arrested by the anti-corruption unit after an incident on Matlala Road in Extension 76, Polokwane.

“It is alleged that on Friday, April 24, at about 2pm, members of the provincial anti-corruption unit were conducting their duties when they observed a government-issued white VW Polo with blue lights stopping a white truck loaded with cold drinks,” said Mashaba.

Police allegedly saw the truck driver approach the car and hand over an undisclosed amount of money to the officer.

Shortly afterwards, the driver returned with six 2l Lemon Twist cold drink bottles which were allegedly placed in the rear of the state vehicle.

“As members approached the scene, the traffic police officer allegedly sped off after noticing that he had been observed.”

Mashaba said the police pursued the vehicle and made several attempts to stop it, but the traffic police officer allegedly refused to comply and continued driving at high speed.

The officer was eventually intercepted in Westenburg with the assistance of senior traffic officials.

During a search of the vehicle, police recovered six 2l bottles of cold drink and R600 in cash, which the officer allegedly failed to account for.

After questioning and after no reasonable explanation was provided, the suspect was arrested on a charge of corruption.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe welcomed the arrest, describing it as part of broader efforts to root out corruption in law enforcement.

“We will leave no stone unturned to ensure that all law enforcement officers soliciting bribes and engaging in unethical conduct are arrested and subjected to the criminal justice system,” said Hadebe.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Seshego magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE