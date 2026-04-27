Brazilian arrested at Joburg airport with cocaine worth R8.7m

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A 26-year-old Brazilian national was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport after police seized cocaine worth R8.7m from their luggage.

Police have arrested a 26-year-old Brazilian national at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg after finding cocaine worth about R8.7m in their luggage.

According to police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe the suspect, described as a transgender individual, was arrested on Sunday afternoon soon after arriving from Brazil.

Police said the arrest followed intelligence-led operations targeting drug trafficking.

“During the search, members discovered many blocks of cocaine wrapped and concealed inside his luggage,” Mathe said.

Mathe said the arrest is part of ongoing efforts to stop international drug networks using South Africa as a route.

“This arrest forms part of ongoing intelligence-driven operations targeting transnational drug trafficking networks operating through South Africa’s largest port of entry.”

“Police at OR Tambo International Airport have in recent months recorded several successes in intercepting drug traffickers attempting to smuggle narcotics into the country,” Mathe said.

She said the operations are making an impact in reducing the flow of drugs.

“The interception of drug traffickers has gone a long way in disrupting the supply of illicit drugs and strengthening the fight against organised crime.”

The suspect is expected to appear in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Tuesday facing charges of drug trafficking.

TimesLIVE