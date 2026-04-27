Freedom remains out of reach for many South Africans, says UAT

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The UAT questioned the meaning of Freedom Day, saying many South Africans continue to face poverty, hunger and lack of land.

As South Africa marks Freedom Day, the United Africans Transformation (UAT) party says the meaning of freedom remains unclear for millions of people who continue to poverty, hunger and inequality.

The political party questioned whether the country has truly achieved the freedom it celebrates every year.

“What does freedom really mean for the majority of our people when poverty and hunger are still rampant, and land is still in the hands of the minority?”

Freedom Day is meant to honour the end of apartheid and the start of democracy. However, the UAT said for many South Africans,the promise of a better life has not been fulfilled.

The party said for millions of South Africans “freedom” remains incomplete and, in many ways, “unrealised”.

It raised concerns about ongoing unemployment and lack of land ownership, saying these issues continue to affect people’s dignity and daily lives.

“The truth is simple and uncomfortable: political freedom without economic freedom is not true freedom,” the party said in a statement.

The UAT said land remains a central issue, arguing that many South Africans are “landless in the land of their birth”.

The party also pointed to what it called a contradiction in democracy, where political rights have improved but economic conditions for the black majority have not changed enough.

“Freedom must be meaningful. It must be felt in households, in communities, and in the everyday lives of our people.”

The UAT urged leaders to take action on key issues, including land redistribution, job creation and poverty eradication.

“Freedom cannot be reduced to symbolism and celebration while the lived reality of our people tells a different story,” it said.

The UAT said Freedom Day should not only be about remembrance, but also a time to reflect and act.

“Until land is restored, until poverty is eradicated and until every South African can live with dignity, our freedom remains unfinished.”

TimesLIVE