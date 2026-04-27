Limpopo police constable arrested, accused of firing shots at a pub

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A Limpopo police constable is expected in court after allegedly firing shots at a pub in Shongoane.

A police constable has been arrested in Limpopo after he allegedly fired his service pistol at a local pub.

According to police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba, police have opened a case of attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice following the shooting at a pub in Shongoane 1, near Lephalale in Limpopo, at the weekend.

Mashaba said the incident occurred on Saturday night at a pub in the Villa Nora policing area. The officer allegedly opened fire following an altercation with other patrons.

“It is alleged that the complainant was at the pub with a female companion when a man, identified as a police constable attached to Lephalale Public Order Policing Services, approached them and questioned their relationship.

“A confrontation reportedly arose, after which the suspect allegedly left the premises and later returned armed with a service pistol. He allegedly fired multiple shots at the scene before leaving. No injuries were reported during the incident,” Mashaba said.

Officers were called to the scene, and a case was opened. The 38-year-old police suspect was later arrested.

Mashaba said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate had been informed and would conduct further investigations.

He said the suspect was expected to appear before the Lephalale magistrate’s court on Tuesday, April 28.

TimesLIVE