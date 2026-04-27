Three drown during church baptism in Mpumalanga

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Three people drowned during a church baptism ceremony at a river in Mpumalanga on Sunday morning.

Mpumalanga police have opened an inquest after three people drowned on Sunday morning during a baptism ceremony at a river in Embalenhle near Secunda.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said the incident occurred at about 10am at the Wellas River behind Extension 22, where members of a local congregation had gathered for prayer and baptisms.

“It is understood a 59-year-old woman and two teenagers, aged 17 and 19, entered the river as part of the religious ritual. During the proceedings, the water level reportedly began to rise, catching the group off guard,” Ndubane said.

According to Ndubane, it is alleged the 59-year-old woman lost her footing in the water and, in an attempt to steady herself, held onto the two teenagers.

“The sudden movement led to all three losing balance and being swept under the water. The church leader present at the scene reportedly attempted to rescue the trio but was unable to do so,” Ndubane said.

She said authorities were alerted, prompting a swift response from police.

The South African Police Service search and rescue team was called in and later recovered all three bodies from the river. The victims were declared dead at the scene.

Police in Nelspruit have opened an inquest docket to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Authorities urged members of the public to exercise extreme caution when conducting activities in and around open water, particularly during religious gatherings or recreational events.

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