Traffic officer killed in Jeffreys Bay crash

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A traffic officer was killed in a head-on collision on the N2 in Jeffreys Bay on Monday morning

A female traffic officer was killed in a head-on collision between the state vehicle she was driving and a long-distance bus on the N2 in Jeffreys Bay on Monday morning.

The Eastern Cape department of transport said it was alleged the officer had been travelling back to her station after responding to an earlier accident scene when the crash occurred.

She was declared dead on impact.

All occupants of the bus escaped unharmed.

A case of culpable homicide has been opened at the Jeffreys Bay police station for further investigation.

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