18 suspects arrested for illegal gold mining in Mpumalanga

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Some of the equipment used by 'zama zamas' to refine minerals illegally mined in the area. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi.

A multi-day police operation targeting illicit mining activities in Mpumalanga has led to the arrest of 18 suspects and the seizure of a range of illegal mining equipment.

Police spokesperson Capt Mpho Nonyane-Mpe said on Tuesday the co-ordinated crackdown took place between April 21 and 26 in Pilgrim’s Rest and surrounding areas, including Sabie.

“The first operation, conducted on April 21 in Low’s Creek, resulted in the arrests of five undocumented foreign nationals aged between 21 and 41. The suspects were found in possession of gold-bearing material and equipment believed to be used in illegal mining,” said Nonyane-Mpe.

Police seized various items, including tools such as phendukas, motors, jackhammers and gas cylinders.

The operation then moved to Sinqobile township near Sabie, where five undocumented foreigners were arrested for possession of explosives. A follow-up operation on April 23 in Pilgrim’s Rest led to the arrest of eight more suspects, aged between 20 and 57.

The suspects are facing charges related to possession of gold-bearing material and equipment.

Police said investigations continue, with detectives working alongside the department of home affairs to verify the immigration status of those arrested.

All 18 suspects are expected to appear in the Sabie, Pilgrim’s Rest and Barberton magistrates’ courts in the coming days.

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