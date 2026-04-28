South Africa

BREAKING | Julius Mkhwanazi and Kagiso Lerutla released on bail

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

Suspended Ekurhuleni metro police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and city manager Kagiso Lerutla appeared in the Boksburg magistrate's court on fraud, corruption and defeating and/or obstructing the ends of justice charges. Photo: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (ANTONIO )

Suspended Ekurhuleni metro police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and city manager Kagiso Lerutla have been released on R30,000 bail each.

The pair were recently arrested and charged with corruption, fraud and defeating the ends of justice. It is alleged they organised someone to impersonate Lerutla and appear in court on his behalf over a speeding case. Mkhwanazi and the impersonator were allegedly paid R400,000 for their efforts.

According to the prosecutor, advocate Nceba Ntelwa, Lerutla was in 2019 arrested for speeding. He was released on R1,000 bail.

When he was supposed to appear in court, he and Mkhwanazi allegedly organised the impersonator who appeared on Lerutla’s behalf.

Sowetan

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