South Africa

Court to deliver judgement on bail for Mkhwanazi and Lerutla

They were charged a week ago with corruption, fraud and defeating the ends of justice

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

Julius Mkhwanazi and Kagiso Lerutla in the Boksburg magistrate's court. File photo. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE )

The Boksburg magistrate’s court is expected to deliver its bail judgement in the matter involving Ekurhuleni deputy chief of police Julius Mkhwanazi and city manager Kagiso Lerutla.

The pair were arrested about a week ago and charged with corruption, fraud and defeating the ends of justice for allegedly orchestrating a court impersonation and sharing R400,000.

According to the state prosecutor advocate Nceba Ntelwa, in 2019 Lerutla was arrested for speeding and released on R1,000 bail. During his next appearance, he and Mkhwanazi found an impersonator who then appeared on Lerutla’s behalf.

It is further alleged that Lerutla paid Mkhwanazi and the impersonator R400,000.

During the bail application, the state opposed bail and argued that the applicants were not suitable candidates to be released on bail.

“They will interfere with the investigations. Further, there is a strong likelihood that they will interfere with the witnesses,” argued Ntelwa.

During the start of their bail application last week, both Mkhwanazi and Lerutla told the court that they intended to plead not guilty.

On Friday magistrate Emmanuel Magampa postponed the bail application to today.

Sowetan

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Shebeshxt ‘ailing behind bars, in need of surgery’

2

Sars moves to auction Lutheran Church assets over R1m tax debt

3

BREAKING | Julius Mkhwanazi and Kagiso Lerutla released on bail

4

Public protector finds irregularities in appointment of Tshwane EMS chief

5

Police, Lamola promise crackdown on xenophobic attacks after Ghana protests

Related Articles