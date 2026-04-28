Court to deliver judgement on bail for Mkhwanazi and Lerutla

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The Boksburg magistrate’s court is expected to deliver its bail judgement in the matter involving Ekurhuleni deputy chief of police Julius Mkhwanazi and city manager Kagiso Lerutla.

The pair were arrested about a week ago and charged with corruption, fraud and defeating the ends of justice for allegedly orchestrating a court impersonation and sharing R400,000.

According to the state prosecutor advocate Nceba Ntelwa, in 2019 Lerutla was arrested for speeding and released on R1,000 bail. During his next appearance, he and Mkhwanazi found an impersonator who then appeared on Lerutla’s behalf.

It is further alleged that Lerutla paid Mkhwanazi and the impersonator R400,000.

[Happening Today]



Embattled EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and Ekurhuleni city manager Kagiso Lerutla are expected to learn the outcome of their bail application today.



They face charges of corruption, fraud and defeating the ends of justice for allegedly orchestrating a… pic.twitter.com/6vCy8vV19Z — The journalist (@Moloi_Herman1) April 28, 2026

During the bail application, the state opposed bail and argued that the applicants were not suitable candidates to be released on bail.

“They will interfere with the investigations. Further, there is a strong likelihood that they will interfere with the witnesses,” argued Ntelwa.

During the start of their bail application last week, both Mkhwanazi and Lerutla told the court that they intended to plead not guilty.

On Friday magistrate Emmanuel Magampa postponed the bail application to today.

Sowetan