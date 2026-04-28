South Africa

Dutch passenger with 60kg of khat arrested at OR Tambo

Police foil attempt to smuggle drugs from Joburg to London

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TimesLIVE

Police intercepted a Dutch national at OR Tambo airport with 60kg of khat hidden in his luggage. (SAPS)

Police at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) have arrested a man for alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

A Dutch national was intercepted with 60kg of khat concealed in his luggage, national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.

“The drug trafficker was set to take off to London on Sunday morning when he was intercepted at the airport,” she said.

This is less than 24 hours after the arrest of a Brazilian national found with cocaine worth an estimated R8.7m at the same airport.

TimesLIVE

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