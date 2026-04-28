Fewer children being vaccinated against disease: Gauteng govt

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Gauteng has recorded a decline in childhood immunisation coverage, the health department says, urging caregivers to help protect children against preventable diseases.

The province has recorded a decline in childhood immunisation in the 2025/26 financial year. A total of 191,705 children under the age of one were vaccinated, representing 75.3% coverage, compared with 213,389 children (83%) in the 2024/25 financial year.

“The decline is concerning as it increases children’s vulnerability to the resurgence of vaccine-preventable diseases which can lead to severe illness, long-term complications and even death,” spokesperson Kealeboga Mohajane said.

“It is important for parents to ensure children receive all scheduled vaccinations on time and complete their immunisation programme.”

The decline in vaccine uptake has been partly attributed to caregivers not taking children to health facilities for routine immunisation and failure to sign consent forms for school-based vaccination programmes.

Mohajane said the gaps highlight the need for stronger parental participation in safeguarding child health.

To address the challenge, she said the department is intensifying community-based awareness campaigns across all districts, emphasising the importance of timely and complete childhood immunisation.

Health workers will also strengthen outreach services at early childhood development centres, targeting zero-dose children, underserved communities and areas with low immunisation coverage.

“The interventions are designed to support parents and carers in accessing immunisation services and to ensure no child is left behind.

“Parents are encouraged to take children who have missed vaccinations to their nearest health facility for catch-up immunisation without delay.”

TimesLIVE