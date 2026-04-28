Former park protectors turned poachers sentenced in Skukuza court

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The Skukuza regional court has sentenced three former Kruger National Park officials to lengthy prison terms for their involvement in rhino poaching.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said security officers Nyiko Gumede, 40, and Nomsa Ndlovu, 42, each received an effective 12-year sentence after being convicted of killing a rhino and conspiracy to commit a crime.

She said Ludwick Mhlaba, 44, a former technician at the park, was handed a 10-year sentence for his role in the killing of a rhino.

On the night of October 19, 2020, rangers in the Sabie Sand section heard gunshots.

“Upon reaching the scene, they discovered a rhino carcass, a firearm, fresh rhino horns and a discarded cellphone. While the suspects had fled, the forgotten phone became the key to their undoing,” Nyuswa said.

Investigators analysed the device and found a call was made just moments before the rangers arrived.

“Police contacted the last dialled number while posing as corrupt rangers willing to trade the rhino horns for cash,” Nyuswa said, noting that the contact, Gumede, answered the call and agreed to the exchange.

Police secured an undercover entrapment operation under the Criminal Procedure Act. Nyuswa said Ndlovu provided the details of the getaway vehicle.

“When the vehicle arrived at the designated drop-off point, police found all three accused inside.”

Despite the accused pleading not guilty, prosecutor Lot Mgiba presented evidence including eyewitness testimony from the responding rangers and undercover officers, as well as DNA evidence, that linked the recovered horns to the carcass found in the Sabie Sand section.

Mgiba argued that the crimes were worsened by a betrayal of trust, noting that the accused were specifically employed to protect the wildlife they chose to slaughter.

TimesLIVE