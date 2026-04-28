March to Gauteng legislature set to disrupt traffic in Johannesburg CBD

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hundreds of protesters are expected to gather at the Gauteng legislature on Wednesday to present a memorandum. File photo.

Motorists in the Johannesburg CBD can expect traffic delays on Rahima Moosa and Loveday streets and in the vicinity of the Gauteng legislature between 9am and 3pm on Wednesday.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said this is due to a planned gathering and march organised by the group March and March, which aims to highlight the impact of crimes allegedly perpetrated by foreigners and unauthorised religious leaders.

It is anticipated about 500 people will participate in the march.

Participants are expected to assemble at 9am at the corners of Prospect Road and Tudhope Avenue in Berea, before marching along Nugget Street, Rahima Moosa (formerly Jeppe) Street towards Loveday Street to reach the legislature.

A memorandum is expected to be handed over at the legislature at 12.30pm.

The JMPD said law enforcement officers will be on site to manage traffic flow and ensure public safety.

TimesLIVE