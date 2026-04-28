South Africa

Murder and rape suspect escapes from Limpopo hospital

Natasha Valoyi Valoyi

Natasha Valoyi

Reporter

The 28-year-old suspect was arrested and an SUV was seized by the Hawks. File photo.
Tumelo Raledi escaped from custody on Sunday night while receiving medical treatment. Stock photo. (123RF/rawpixel )

Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for a 34-year-old suspect who escaped from custody on Sunday night while receiving medical treatment at Maphutha Malatji Hospital in the Mopani district.

Tumelo Raledi, 34, escaped from custody while receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Limpopo. (saps)

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said Tumelo Raledi was being held in connection with a series of violent incidents over the past three years.

“Raledi is considered dangerous and is facing a string of serious charges, including rape, attempted murder and two counts of murder. The offences are alleged to have been committed between 2023 and 2025 in the Namakgale policing area,” Mashaba said

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe condemned the escape, describing it as a serious breach, and said police were mobilising all available resources to track down the suspect.

“We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the suspect is rearrested without delay.”

Authorities have urged members of the public not to approach the suspect but to immediately report any information that could assist in his arrest. Tips can be shared with the investigating officer, W/O Moloko Monyepao, on 082-469-1240 or through the Crime Stop hotline 08600-10111.

TimesLIVE

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