POLL | Should South African icons like Miriam Makeba be played exclusively by local actors?

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The announcement that British-Nigerian powerhouse Cynthia Erivo will portray the legendary Miriam Makeba in the upcoming R300m biopic, The Road Home, has set South African social media ablaze.

While Erivo, who is a Tony, Emmy and Grammy winner, has expressed enthusiasm for portraying the icon, many locals feel the role should have gone to a home-grown actress.

Critics, including local casting directors, argue that a non-South African may struggle to capture the “true sense” and cultural nuance of “Mama Africa”, particularly the linguistic soul of the Xhosa language.

On the other side of the curtain, the production team and the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation emphasise that the film aims to bring South African history to a global stage, requiring an international star to secure the huge budget required and worldwide distribution.

Do you think this a win for global visibility or a loss for local representation?