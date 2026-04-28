Ramaphosa meets ‘enthusiastic’ supporter at Freedom Day event

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President Cyril Ramaphosa and sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie at the Freedom Day event in Bloemfontein.

The government has dismissed claims that President Cyril Ramaphosa and sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie were attacked on stage during a Freedom Day event in Bloemfontein.

Initial reports suggested the celebrations were disrupted after an individual allegedly tried to “attack” the president and the minister on stage before security intervened.

In response the government released a statement addressing the “misleading” reports, clarifying the incident did not cause disruptions to the proceedings.

“Government wishes to clarify that these reports are incorrect and may overstate the nature of the incident,” said Nomonde Mnukwa, acting government spokesperson.

Mnukwa said the individual was driven by excitement and climbed onto the stage in an attempt to greet the president and the minister.

At the time of the incident, the formal programme had concluded and the proceedings had moved to a cultural performance. Ramaphosa and McKenzie remained on stage to enjoy the celebrations while members of the public sought an opportunity to greet them.

“During this time an individual, in a state of visible excitement, made his way onto the stage with the intention of greeting the president and the minister. Security personnel responded swiftly, restraining the individual in line with standard protocol,” Mnukwa said.

The government said no-one was injured during the encounter and the official programme was not interrupted.

“It has since been established the individual posed no security threat and did not attempt to cause harm. His actions were driven by enthusiasm and a desire to interact with the president and the minister.”

The government said the president proceeded to engage with members of the public outside the stage area. This included the individual concerned, “who expressed great joy at meeting the president”.

TimesLIVE