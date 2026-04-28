Randpark Ridge family devastated after house fire

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The house was destroyed by the fire in Randpark Ridge on Monday afternoon.

A fire at a house in Randpark Ridge, Johannesburg, has left a family displaced and upended the work of a community outreach programme that was being run from the property.

“It’s not just our personal belongings,” resident Ivan Farquharson said, explaining their home served as a hub for initiatives benefiting the nearby Msawawa informal settlement in Kya Sands.

While a few items stored in the garage survived, such as chairs, tables and water buckets, the fire destroyed the programme’s equipment kept inside the house, including six sewing machines.

“We used those machines for projects to teach the mothers and children. We have had to pause everything, our feeding schemes, our education programmes, and our new children’s church.”

Much of the house contents was damaged. (Emanuel Majola)

The damaged sewing machines after the fire. (Emanuel Majola)

Farquharson said the rental property has been declared unsafe for habitation.

The family, who have lived there for just more than a year, now face the daunting task of “starting from scratch” to find a new home and a base for their ministry.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Mike Banda, the property’s caretaker, was working at another house on the same street when he received a call alerting him to the fire at about noon.

“A friend called me about the fire, but when I arrived, the gate was locked. I had to jump over the wall to get onto the premises,” he recalled.

There were two people on the property. “I found one trying to douse the flames with water from the swimming pool, but I told them it was too late and urged them to move to safety.”

Banda, who has worked at the property for many years, expressed his heartbreak over the loss. He said he originally worked for the previous owner, a 93-year-old woman, and was kept on by the new family after she moved into a retirement home.

The Randpark Ridge Village Association (RRVA) praised the “true spirit” of the neighbourhood. CPF patrollers managed road closures and crowd control. Volunteers provided emotional support to the family and spent more than three hours searching for the family’s dog, which initially went missing during the fire.

“In moments like these, we see the heart of Randpark Ridge,” said Inderan Govender of the RRVA. “Residents and volunteers came together without hesitation.”

According to Govender, the incident was a grim reminder of the importance of fire safety infrastructure. “The RRVA and CPF urge all residents to take proactive safety measures by locating and clearly marking the nearest fire hydrant to their property,” he said.

“It is important to keep these areas free from debris and obstructions to ensure unobstructed emergency access during a crisis. Residents are encouraged to collaborate with their local associations to make consistent hydrant maintenance a top community safety priority.”

A community-led fundraising initiative has been established to assist the family.

Around 12:30 yesterday, emergency services and Honeydew CPF patrollers responded to a devastating house fire on Sering Street in Randpark Ridge. Despite tireless efforts to contain the blaze, the home was fully engulfed and ultimately destroyed.



Videos: Emanuel Majola pic.twitter.com/eGhhg571gF — Emanuel Majola (@majola_emanuel) April 28, 2026

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