Suspects in murders of seven family members abandon bail

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Shamaria, Sandy, Kraidon and Allen Monswamy were taken from their Newark home on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, robbed and then killed last week.

The three men accused of killing seven members of the Monswamy family last week appeared in the KwaDukuza magistrate’s court on Tuesday where they face 14 counts, including seven of murder.

Linda Blessing Mthiyane, 28, Bongumenzi Mpungose, 26, and Mthandeni Luyanda Mthiyane, 21, were also each charged with six counts of kidnapping and a count of housebreaking with intent to rob and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

In addition, Mpungose was charged with rape and Mthiyane with possession of a firearm without a licence.

The three abandoned their bail bid when they appeared in a packed courtroom on Tuesday. The case was postponed until June 23 for further investigation.

According to the charge sheet, on April 21, the accused unlawfully broke into and entered the house of Allen Monswamy in Newark in KwaZulu-Natal with intent to rob and assaulted Monswamy, his wife Sandy, their daughter Shamaria, their son Kraidon and their relatives Gonosagran Padayachee, Moniamma Padayachee and Mariamma Appanah.

The accused allegedly took five cellphones, a laptop, two grass cutting machines, a vacuum cleaner, a toolbox, R3,000 in cash, bank cards and a Ford Ranger bakkie.

The charge sheet states that the accused, who were armed with a firearm and knives, threatened to shoot and kill the occupants of the house.

On the kidnapping counts, it is alleged that the accused intentionally deprived six of the victims of their freedom of movement by restraining them and forcing them onto the back of the Ford Ranger bakkie and driving them to Melmoth against their will.

On the murder counts, the charge sheet states that the accused killed the victims, either by shooting them or stabbing them with a knife or both in Melmoth.

Mpungose is also accused of raping one of the deceased after breaking into her house before proceeding to kill her.

According to the charge sheet, on April 22, Mthiyane had in his possession a 9mm Zigana M16 semi-automatic pistol “without holding a licence, permit or authorisation to possess same”.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Thamsanqa Ntuli attended the suspects’ court appearance and said this demonstrated the provincial government’s unwavering commitment to justice and support for victims of violent crime.

“Premier Ntuli’s presence at the proceedings was a deliberate act of solidarity with the grieving family and a clear signal that government stands firmly with communities in their demand for justice and accountability,” the provincial government said in a statement.

TimesLIVE