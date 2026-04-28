Tourist dies of cardiac arrest at Mandela heritage site

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The heritage site honouring former president Nelson Mandela in Howick, KwaZulu-Natal.

A German tourist collapsed and died at a memorial site for former president Nelson Mandela in Howick, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday afternoon.

Midlands emergency services and medics responded at about 3.30pm.

“On arrival it was established that the patient had gone into cardiac arrest and cardiopulmonary resuscitation was already in progress. Emergency interventions were initiated immediately by paramedics on the scene.

“Despite all efforts by emergency personnel, the patient was declared deceased on the scene.”

He was 59 years old.

TimesLIVE