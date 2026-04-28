South Africa

RECORDED | Julius Mkhwanazi and Kagiso Lerutla’s bail application continues

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TimesLIVE

Suspended Ekurhuleni metro police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and city manager Kagiso Lerutla‘s bail application continues in the Boksburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

The two were recently arrested and charged with fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice relating to a 2019 incident in which they allegedly misled a court of law.

Allegations are that in 2019 Lerutla was arrested for speeding, was released on R1,000 bail and was expected to appear in court the next week.

TimesLIVE

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