WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is continuing in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was murdered more than 11 years ago during an apparent robbery in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.
TimesLIVE
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is continuing in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was murdered more than 11 years ago during an apparent robbery in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.
TimesLIVE
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